Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $901,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $163.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.56 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

