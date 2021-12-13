Morgan Stanley Acquires 132,615 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 759.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,553,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,414,000 after purchasing an additional 400,190 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CCU stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.