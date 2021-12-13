Morgan Stanley Acquires 77,431 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,025 shares of company stock worth $167,034 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBAI stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $901.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

