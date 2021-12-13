Morgan Stanley Buys 126,938 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 17.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.