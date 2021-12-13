Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.83 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

