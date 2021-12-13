Morgan Stanley Downgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Equal Weight

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

IGMS stock traded down $20.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 91,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $954.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

