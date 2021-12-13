Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 42.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,788 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712,335 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 206,904 shares of company stock worth $2,181,791 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCOV opened at $9.66 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

