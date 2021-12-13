Morgan Stanley Purchases 33,806 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 246.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 62,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

