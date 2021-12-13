Morgan Stanley Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $74.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.

CIEN opened at $73.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. Ciena has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

