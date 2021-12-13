Morgan Stanley Sells 806 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 10.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

UCO stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

