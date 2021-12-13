Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

RIO opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

