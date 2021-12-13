Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34.

