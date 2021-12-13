Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 400.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 44.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 28.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 92.1% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 16,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 163,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

