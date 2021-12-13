Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.