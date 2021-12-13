Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 55 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $261.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $261.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

