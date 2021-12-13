MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $85,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $627.40. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.30. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

