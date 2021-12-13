Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003288 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $8,648.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,061.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.00902820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00263242 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00023885 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

