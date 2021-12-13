Nasdacoin One Day Volume Reaches $7,071.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $105,774.78 and approximately $7,071.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,678,287 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.