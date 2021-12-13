Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $109,230.68 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09.

NTRA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 543,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Natera by 36.9% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,270,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.