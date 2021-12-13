NatWest Group plc Has $628,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

