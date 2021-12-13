NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NCR were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 91.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.