Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIMO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.67.

SIMO stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

