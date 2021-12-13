NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

