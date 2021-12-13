Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce $7.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.66 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $29.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $611.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.57.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

