Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.