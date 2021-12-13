Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.11

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.11 and last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 4311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

