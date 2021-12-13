New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.78

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 10178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.