New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 185 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $288.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.31 and a 200 day moving average of $284.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

