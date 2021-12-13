New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,543 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $160.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $161.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

