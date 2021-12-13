New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 328,575 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 271.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,575 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $24,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $51.71 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

