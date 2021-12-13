New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 46,874 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Halliburton worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

