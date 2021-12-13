New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.68 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,820 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $74.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $74.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

