New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 255 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.