New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 80,331 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of PPL worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.