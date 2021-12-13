New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 6800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

