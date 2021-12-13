Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $357.73. 181,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.63 and its 200-day moving average is $349.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $297.42 and a 1-year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

