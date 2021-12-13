Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,686. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

