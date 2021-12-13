Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $32.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $984.08. 192,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,497,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.28 billion, a PE ratio of 329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

