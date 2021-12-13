Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.30. 16,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,422. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.27 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,586 shares of company stock worth $25,324,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

