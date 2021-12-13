Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,573. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

