Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,410 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

NYSE:GE traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.31. 30,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.