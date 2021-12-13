NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 9.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU opened at $330.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

