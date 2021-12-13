NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) PT Raised to GBX 80 at Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

NRR opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £267.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

