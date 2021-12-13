NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post sales of $5.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $17.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $18.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.