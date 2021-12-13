NFTLootBox Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $39,662.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.53 or 0.00103986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.76 or 0.08019648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.05 or 1.00521151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.