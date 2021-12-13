Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $55,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $85,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.