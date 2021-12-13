Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:NSR opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a market cap of C$530.31 million and a P/E ratio of 41.97. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

