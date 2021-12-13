Nord/LB Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €240.00 ($269.66) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a one year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a one year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

