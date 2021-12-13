Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.10

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 3064848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$490.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.