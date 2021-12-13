Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Sells $5,726,533.30 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,377,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 68.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

